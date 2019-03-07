Teenager shot, hospitalized in Chester

CHESTER, SC (WBTV) - A 16-year-old was shot and later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment in Chester on Wednesday afternoon.
Reports of shots fired came to Chester Police officers at around 4:35 p.m. near the intersection of Starnes Street and Floyd Street. The victim was located at this scene by officers.
No further information has been released at this point. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 803-377-2100 or 1-800-CRIMESTOPPERS.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.