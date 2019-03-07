Sources: Arrest made in connection with 2008 quadruple homicide

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man is facing murder charges in connection with a 2008 cold case, where four people were found riddled with bullets at an apartment in south Charlotte, according to sources.
The four bodies were discovered the morning of March 24, 2008, in an apartment on High Meadow Lane near Archdale and I-77.
Thursday, sources announced Dominick Daise was being charged with four counts of murder in connection with the case.
“There was a lot of gunshots, believe me," then-CMPD Detective Miguel Santiago said about the killings.
The victims were identified as Andrew Babyak, Cherilyn Crawford, William Royster, and Timothy Stone.
Babyak and Crawford were both from Tega Cay. Royster was the apartment owner, and Stone was from New York, according to officials.
So what brought these four people together on March 24, 2008?
“We believe these people were involved in a lifestyle that put them in jeopardy,” said Santiago.
Police think the killings happened within an hour of someone calling 911.
Detective Santiago says, “we did an extensive canvass of the area, but no one heard anything.” He said no one heard gunshots.
“People out there know what happened. Maybe they haven’t come forward because they thought we forgot about this case, and we’re not working on it, or, maybe they’re afraid of the people involved,” said Detective Santiago.
A $5,000 cash reward was being offered for information in the case.
