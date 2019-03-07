SC transportation leaders discuss widening U.S. 521 in Indian Land

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - South Carolina transportation leaders are looking into expanding U.S. 521 in Indian Land to six lanes.
Administrator of the Rock Hill Fort Mill Area Transportation Study (RFATS), David Hooper, says the project is only in a discussion phase. RFATS is a federally recognized program that is formed when the U.S. Census Bureau designates an area as having an urbanized population.
“Separate from individual cities or counties, they want this specialized agency to focus on the important connection between land use and transportation,” Hooper said.
The group looks at the function of the area transportation network, based on population, employment changes and businesses in the area.
“I’m sure you’re not surprised, 521 runs right at the top,” Hooper said. “There’s a lot of demand in that corridor. It is heavily congested especially during peak hours.”
RFATS’ counterpart agency in Mecklenburg County, known as CRTPO, plans to widen U.S. 521 from the state line to Ballantyne Commons Parkway, according to Hooper.
He says RFATS leaders started discussing the same plan in South Carolina, so a bottleneck effect isn’t created when traveling from North Carolina to South Carolina on Highway 521.
“The central role that 521 plays in the panhandle, it is the transmission belt for movement within that part of the region so we need to extract as much efficiency out of it as we can,” Hooper said.
He says it is too soon to tell where the additional lanes would be added, either in the median or to the outside of the current lanes. How far down the widening would go into Lancaster County has also not been determined, but he says it is reasonable to expect it to be expanded to Sun City.
North Carolina’s 3-mile stretch of expanding 521 is expected to cost roughly $43.7 million. If 521 was expanded from the state line to Sun City, it would account for at least a 5-mile-stretch.
Hooper says to move forward with the expansion, RFATS must rank projects in the region. If the 521 project is a top priority, they can begin to move forward.
The project would likely be funded through RFATS and a local option sales tax—much like Pennies for Progress in York County.
Hooper says RFATS already has about $200 million invested in projects over the next 8 years in York County at Highway 160 in Fort Mill, Sutton Road and Celanese Road. The organization recently applied with the State Infrastructure Bank to help pay for those projects. If approved, Hooper says some of RFATS funding would be freed up to move to other projects, like the 521 expansion.
If the expansion project moves forward, Hooper says it will only manage the growth in Lancaster County. He expects Lancaster County to experience a 94% growth increase in the next 10 years.
“This does not mean it won’t be congested,” Hooper said.
