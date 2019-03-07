SC EMT worker disciplined for posting photo of suicide victim to Facebook

The case was reviewed at a meeting of the Department of Health and Environmental Control board on Thursday. DHEC received information on March 29, 2018, about an incident involving an EMT identified as Trevor Sizemore with Greenwood County EMS. DHEC investigators say Sizemore and a fellow EMS employee responded to a home for a patient with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The patient was pronounced dead on arrival, investigators said.