Queens beats Carson-Newman to advance to the SAC semifinals

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A 17-5 first half run for Queens set the Royals up to pick up a 84-75 win over Carson-Newman to advance to the South Atlantic Conference tournament semifinals.
Shaun Willett with yet another double-double as he had 21 points and 11 rebounds.
Daniel Carr also had a solid game as he had 18 points.
Two other Royals were in double figures scoring as Blake Morrow had 13 points and Jermaine Patterson had 10.
The Eagles had 4 players in double figures led by Bates Mason who finished with 17 points, but they got destroyed on the boards 39-25, which led to a 16-8 advantage in second chance points for Queens. The Royals also made 4 more three pointers than the Eagles and that was the difference in this outcome.
Queens will take on Lenoir-Rhyne Saturday in the semifinals of the SAC Tournament. That game will be played in Greenville, SC.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.