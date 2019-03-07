Platinum recording artists AJR to perform pre-race concert at the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race

The 60-minute concert, located at the speedway’s “party island” near the Fan Zone outside Turn 1, will take place at approximately 2 p.m. on race day. The show headlines pre-race action for the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race: a no-holds-barred, non-points dash for $1 million cash among luminaries including Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. With a new rules package offering closer, wheel-to-wheel battles throughout the field, only one driver can escape with the victory – but each fan will feel like a winner.