Platinum recording artists AJR to perform pre-race concert at the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - From Charlotte Motor Speedway: The race known for making superstars into legends will feature one of music’s rising-star performers, as platinum recording artists AJR will headline the pre-race festivities for the 35th running of the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race on May 18 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
AJR – a multi-instrumentalist indie pop band based in New York – is comprised of multi-instrumentalist brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met, who have written and produced hit songs including "Weak", "I'm Ready", “Burn the House Down” and "Sober Up". The group combines elements of multiple genres, including pop, doo-wop and electronic music to offer a truly unique musical experience for fans gearing up for the biggest all-star event in sports.
The 60-minute concert, located at the speedway’s “party island” near the Fan Zone outside Turn 1, will take place at approximately 2 p.m. on race day. The show headlines pre-race action for the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race: a no-holds-barred, non-points dash for $1 million cash among luminaries including Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. With a new rules package offering closer, wheel-to-wheel battles throughout the field, only one driver can escape with the victory – but each fan will feel like a winner.
“We’re thrilled to showcase such a talented group in AJR before the stars shine on NASCAR’s biggest names,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “There’s really something for everyone on All-Star weekend at America’s Home for Racing.”
