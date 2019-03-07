One more day of sun before rain moves into the area Friday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - With high pressure still in control of our weather, we’ll stay dry today with moderating afternoon temperatures. We’re starting in the upper 20s to lower 30s this morning and under partly to mostly sunny skies, we’ll jump back into the middle 50s this afternoon. That’s still a little below average for this time of the year, but at least we’re headed in the right direction.
Looking ahead to Friday, the day may start out dry in the Charlotte area but rain chances will increase as the day unfolds. The rain will be moving in from the west and if it arrives in the mountains early enough in the morning, there could be a little sleet or snow there at the onset before transitioning to all rain. With more clouds and a gradual ramp up in the rain chance, highs on Friday will be chilly, only getting back to near 50°.
The weekend looks a little unsettled, but likely not a washout. Highs Saturday will be in the 50s before we jump into the lower 70s on Sunday. But it’s not all good news regarding our weekend forecast. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and rain chances will increase late in the day. The rain could be heavy overnight before it wraps up on Sunday. With any luck, the clouds Sunday will break for some sunshine behind the rain and the afternoon looks to be pleasantly warm.
Hope you have a terrific Thursday!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
