One more day of sun before rain moves into the area Friday

Looking ahead to Friday, the day may start out dry in the Charlotte area but rain chances will increase as the day unfolds. The rain will be moving in from the west and if it arrives in the mountains early enough in the morning, there could be a little sleet or snow there at the onset before transitioning to all rain. With more clouds and a gradual ramp up in the rain chance, highs on Friday will be chilly, only getting back to near 50°.