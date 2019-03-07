Molly’s Kids: Shhhhh!! No one has seen this picture of Ally Davis yet in her gown

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Shhhhhhh!!
A) No one has seen Ally Davis’s gown yet.
B) This is what she'll wear Friday IF she can go to the gala for her “Student of the Year Charlotte” campaign.
C) I don't know if she will.
D) A few hours ago (after midnight), her dad emailed
E) He said Ally's new treatments were tough.
F) She had a 102+ fever and was heading to hospital.
G) Things remain uncertain now, Thursday afternoon.
Ally and her family will update us when they can. They know many of you who follow her journey here and are proud of her drive to beat this thing called cancer.
Also, Ally did give permission late yesterday afternoon to show this picture. If she's feeling okay tomorrow night, this 14-year-old will knock everyone's socks off.
For those who don't know Ally, she is a Cabarrus County girl fighting cancer again. She’s doing so while trying to keep up in school and raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Ally has already helped to raise several million dollars over the last few years for blood cancer research. Crazy thing to say, but true.
After beating cancer once and working hard to raise money for a drug trial and research, Ally relapsed. This was just weeks ago. Doctors put her on a treatment paid in part by LLS… which means… Ally has helped fund the treatment she’s now taking to try and save her life.
Her dad emailed me just after midnight:
“We don’t know what this fever and mess means for her treatments or going to the Gala," Preston Davis said. "But we know she’ll put on her game face to handle whatever happens over the next few hours head-on.”
Each day it seems Ally writes history. Just a few hours before this fever spiked, she was trying to figure out how to motivate her “Student of the Year” campaign which is up live online until Friday morning at 10 a.m. – her dad is going to put her individual link below in comments in case you want more information.
“We’ll keep you updated,” Preston said in his final note.
Ally, you know this but it can’t hurt to hear it again. You are beautiful. We are proud of you whether you’re at the Gala tomorrow night or not. Take care of yourself and make sure your dad posts that link.
#MollysKids
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here**
