Man found in Durham, charged with murder of 28-year-old man in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police charged a man Thursday with the murder of a 28-year-old man in southwest Charlotte in February.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers have charged 32-year-old Nicholas Beatty with the murder of 28-year-old Ervin Kenneth Steward.
The shooting happened on Minuet Lane, but witnesses had taken Steward to Seventy Seven Center Drive where police found him.
Steward was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Information and evidence gathered by homicide detectives led them in identifying Beatty as the shooter and obtained warrants for his arrest.
On Thursday, detectives found Beatty in Durham, North Carolina with the assistance of the SBI and the City of Durham Police Department.
Beatty was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
This is an ongoing and active investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
