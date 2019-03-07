Heavy flames engulf apartment building in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Heavy flames have engulfed an apartment building in northeast Charlotte.
The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning off of Prospect Drive. Charlotte Fire Department says multiple crews responded to the scene. It is unknown if anyone has been injured as a result of the fire.
Flames and smoke could be seen along I-85 near Exit 40.
Charlotte Fire Department Captain Dennis Gist says a CATS bus was requested on the scene for evacuees as well as the Red Cross for anyone needing assistance.
Officials have not said what may have caused the fire or the estimated damages.
