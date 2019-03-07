“He was my sunshine.” Rowan County parents remember children who died due to overdoses

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - For a group of parents in Rowan County, Wednesday is a night to remember.
Wednesday marks National Black Balloon Release Day, a day to remember people, like their children, who have died of overdoses.
“It just so happens that March 6 is the anniversary of the day my son died,” Valerie Belk says.
Belk’s son Hunter was almost 21. It has been three years now, since he overdosed on opioids.
“Every year, I relive each moment,” she says.
It’s an emotional day for the whole family.
“When I got [to the hospital] and saw him, I knew, right away,” Hunter’s sister Stephanie Herge says.
His sister wears a shirt that looks a lot like the last one she says she saw him in.
“My brother had given it to one of his friends,” Herge says. “Literally gave him the shirt off his back.”
His mom remembers the last text he sent her.
“‘Good morning, Mommy, hope you have a good day, I love you,’” she says. “And then I sent him back a ‘Good morning, sunshine.’”
He’s why Belk started the support group, “Rays of Sunshine.” She wants to raise her voice, to fight public stigma behind addiction.
“Part of what people believe is that if they want help they can get it, and that’s another long story, but it is very difficult,” she says. “It’s an everyday pain that they get up with every single day, just like every day I get up with this pain.”
She’s urging people to lock up their medications, and add a focus on fighting addiction, locally.
“We still need to help those who are in the middle of it right now,” she says. “And it’s just by the grace of God that you’re not in the middle of it right now, but tomorrow you might be.”
