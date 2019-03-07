Frigid temperatures overnight lead to clear skies and mild weather on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Another frigid overnight will drop temperatures well into the 20s again by daybreak Thursday. However, as often happens, cold air also brings dry air which will set us up for another sunny day on Thursday and help push highs back into the low and mid 50s – still below the average high of 60 degrees.
Blues skies give way to gray skies on Friday as moisture makes its return and pockets of light rain will also arrive during the afternoon and evening hours. The rain does not appear to be heavy or relentless at this point. Saturday looks surprisingly similar with a dry and quiet start followed by another round of patchy light rain during the second half of the day.
This rain will likely persist through the overnight hours and the first half of Sunday before stepping aside for some breaks in the clouds and a partly sunny end to the day.
Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time gets underway this weekend!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
