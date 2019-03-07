Former patient returns to donate 17 XBox Ones to NC Children’s Hospital

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) - A former patient at UNC Children's Hospital returned to the hospital Wednesday - but it wasn't for treatment.
Ethan returned to help bring some joy and normalcy to the patients at the hospital, the hospital posted to Facebook.
Ethan, 19, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia four and a half years ago.
He spent more than 100 nights on the fifth floor of the NC Children's Hospital.
His leukemia went into remission and Ethan was able to graduate from high school before becoming a certified nursing assistant. He is now studying pre-nursing at Wake Technical Community College.
Ethan wanted to give back to the hospital after the excellent care he received.
He spent the last year collection donations to help all of the children on the hospital's fifth floor.
With the help of his dad, Ethan brought in 17 XBox One gaming systems - enough for every room on the fifth floor. He also brought games and controllers for the units.
During his time at the NC Children's Hospital, Ethan said a shared XBox helped bring some normalcy during treatment.
"That was good," Ethan says. But putting a system in each room helps create "an equal opportunity" for gaming.
Ethan said he and his mother came up with the idea.
“On behalf of the health care providers and patients at NC Children’s Hospital, WE WANT TO THANK ETHAN AND HIS FAMILY,” UNC Children’s wrote on Facebook.
