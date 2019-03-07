First Alert Day, Winter Weather Advisory issued for Friday as front moves in

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A First Alert Day Friday has been issued in advance of a quick moving area of low pressure that will skate across the region Friday.
A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for the mountains and Northern foothills from midnight through 1p.m. Friday.
This First Alert will come in two parts.. the first, for the mountains & foothills in the morning where the precipitation will likely begin as snow and ice from pre-dawn/sunrise, perhaps lasting through as late as about lunch time. Slippery conditions are to be expected during the morning commute.
While the rest of us will be dry during the morning hours, so the AM commute is not a concern, areas of rain will overspread from midday through the evening, meaning the PM commute is likely going to be wet for almost everybody. As we know, rain during the evening rush, especially on a Friday, always seems to create headaches.
Temperatures in the higher elevations will likely begin in the upper 20s before rising above freezing later in the day, but still staying in the 30s all day long. The rest of us will struggle to make it much above the mid/upper 40s.
- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
