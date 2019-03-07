Fallen Salisbury firefighters remembered 11 years later

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Two lives were lost and countless others changed forever when fire swept through a mill in Salisbury eleven years ago.
As it has every March 7 since then, the community will gather to remember the sacrifice of Justin Monroe and Vic Isler, and to pay respect to all who hear the call to run towards danger instead of away from it.
A special ceremony will take place at 8:30 at Salisbury Fire Station #5 in the 1400 block of South Main Street on Thursday morning.
“To say the pain of losing my child has eased after 11 years would be a lie,” wrote Lisa Monroe, the mother of Justin Monroe, in an emotional Facebook post. “But what I can say is that I am more at peace about that day than I have been in the past. Sometimes you have to search your soul and find peace within. I am so thankful that God allowed me to be your mother. I enjoyed every minute of everyday with you. I will forever love you. I will talk about you and keep you alive with every breath I take until we are together again.”
On March 7, 2008, Monroe and Isler, Jr., were killed while fighting what has become the most infamous fire in Salisbury history. A third firefighter, Rick Barkley, was seriously injured in the same fire.
"Structure fire, 1820 South Martin Luther King Jr.," the radios blared that day. Justin Monroe, Vic Isler, and dozens of other Salisbury firefighters responded to the Millworks fire as they would any other. But something went wrong on the morning of March 7, 2008.
A firewall in the building collapsed, trapping the men inside. Monroe and Isler died in the fire.
Captain Barkley was also seriously injured in the fire and had to be rescued by a rapid intervention team.
Barkley was side-by-side with Isler and Monroe, but managed to survive the fire, in part by finding a gash in the fire hose, pulling it close to his body, and allowing the water to surround him.
Barkley managed to send a Mayday alert, initiating his rescue.
More than a year after their deaths, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health released a report about the fire, noting that during the deadly fire, more than 10 percent of radio transmissions were "cut off" and 30 percent could not be understood.
As a result of investigations, the City of Salisbury purchased new radio systems built to tougher, military standards that are designed to work in actual fire conditions such as those found on the Salisbury Millworks incident.
Monroe and Isler will also be honored by the naming of the new Salisbury Fire Station #6. The station is now being built on 6 acres of property west of U.S. 29 South in the 300 block of Cedar Springs Road.
