Fallen Salisbury firefighters remembered 11 years later

“To say the pain of losing my child has eased after 11 years would be a lie,” wrote Lisa Monroe, the mother of Justin Monroe, in an emotional Facebook post. “But what I can say is that I am more at peace about that day than I have been in the past. Sometimes you have to search your soul and find peace within. I am so thankful that God allowed me to be your mother. I enjoyed every minute of everyday with you. I will forever love you. I will talk about you and keep you alive with every breath I take until we are together again.”