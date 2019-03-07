Davidson Defeats St. Bonaventure 64-46

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Davidson Wildcats hosted St. Bonaventure in their final home game of the season.
Sophomore Kellan Grady scored 23 points, with 13 of those coming in the first half to help put the Wildcats up 30-17 at halftime.
Jon Axel Gudmundsson would add 17 points and nine rebounds, and Luke Frampton would knock down three treys and a total of 11 points in the match-up.
Davidson held the Bonnies to 32.7 percent shooting on their way to a 64-46 win.
The Wildcats are 22-8 overall and 13-4 in the A-10 with one regular season game left.
Davidson will close out the regular season at Richmond on Saturday, and with a win will finish second in A-10 play.
