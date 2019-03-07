Crime Stoppers: Police looking for men who stole thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes from Charlotte Food Lion

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping someone will help them identify two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes from a Food Lion.
The incident happened on December 27, 2018 at the Food Lion off of E. W.T. Harris Blvd in northeast Charlotte. Surveillance video captured the moment the suspects’ silver Lexus pulled up to the front of the store.
The video shows two men try to bash their way into the front of the store, topple a row of shopping carts and head right for the cigarette counter. Detective Brandon Miller from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said the men stole thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes.
“It’s surprising to see them only target the cigarettes,” said Miller. “A lot of times when we see break-ins at businesses, they’ll target cigarettes, lottery tickets or even alcohol for this matter, but for them to go straight for the cigarettes let’s us know these guys knew exactly what they wanted.”
The video shows the men stuffing carton after carton of cigarettes into garbage bags.
“We think they’re possibly using these to sell them and get a quick cash dollar turnaround,” explained Miller.
The detective said both men were older, dressed in dark clothing, and had beards. They were last seen traveling in a silver Lexus.
If you recognize these men, please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
