CMS superintendent talks about race relations in schools

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox says he was blown away by the racial post an Ardrey Kell High School student athlete posted on social media. The post was directed to the West Charlotte High School’s boys basketball team.
The racial post was discovered the day before Ardrey Kell HS was to play West Charlotte HS in the regional semifinals basketball game. The Ardrey Kell student referred to the location of West Charlotte High School as “the hood” and used the "N" word to describe the West Charlotte High School basketball players. Wilcox recalls his reaction when seeing the post.
"Just a sense of sadness that a kid would do this," CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox said. "Particularly an athlete who had other black athletes on his team that he felt compelled to say something like this."
Wilcox says this incident proves racism is still alive.
"We are not a post racial society," Wilcox said. "The ugly racism of yesterday might be a little more sophisticatedly disguised than it once was, but it's there."
Ardrey Kell HS has had issues before from students using racial slurs at a football game to the words "Build That Wall" painted on the school rock during the 2016 US Presidential Campaign. Many parents and students found those words on the school’s spirit rock offensive. We asked Wilcox is there a problem at the Ardrey Kell.
"Schools are really a reflection of the community." Wilcox said. "I don't think that Ardrey Kell is a hot bed for racist behavior in any greater proportion than perhaps we would see anywhere….If I believed that was the culture of that school - we would be more aggressive."
The superintendent discussed this latest race matter at a recent principals’ meeting. He wanted to drive the point home that that type of offensive language shouldn’t be used to describe minority students. Wilcox wanted principals to be on the lookout for other potential race problems that might occur in the schools.
“We are better than this,” the superintendent said. “We’ve got to pay attention to what’s going on in the larger community and what’s going on in our schools - that’s the place where I said language that denigrates one of us - denigrates all of us.”
Wilcox believes he had to talk about race at the principals meeting.
"We have lots of African American administrators," Wilcox said. "But we also have lots of white administrators and we have to work together. And so issues like this could divide us - we have to confront directly."
The superintendent says Ardrey Kell and West Charlotte High School principals will work together to come up with a plan to promote racial unity. He also says both basketball teams will meet together to discuss what happened. Wilcox says he will monitor the progress. He knows he is responsible for what happens inside the schools.
"I will look in on it," Wilcox said. "And if I don't think people are actually stepping forward, I'll step in and say you need to take this step."
Wilcox says the district is trying to have students learn and appreciate other races. CMS is promoting students to take classes that celebrate diversity. There is a Latin History class that will be offered soon and currently an African American Studies is offered at Ardrey Kell. More than 3,000 students attend Ardrey Kell High School and the district says less than 70 Ardrey Kell students have taken the African American Studies class this school year. In the first semester 29 students enrolled and in the second semester 34 students are in the class. The latest CMS school diversity report shows 374 blacks attend Ardrey Kell HS compared to 1844 White students.
The Ardrey Kell High School student who sent the post has been suspended from the basketball team. Soon after the post was discovered the student’s family immediately apologized.
"I think there is remorse in that family today," Wilcox said. "And I think we owe each other a little more grace than that and I'm hopeful that our community will begin to exercise that."
The Ardrey Kell High School student apologized to his basketball team and principal but many believe he should also apologize to West Charlotte High School students.
“I would hope that if he did offer that apology to the West Charlotte basketball team and community that they would receive it with grace…I would hope that people could move on from that and not base their healing on whether or not a 16 year old says I’m sorry or not. I think all of us have an opportunity to learn a lesson here,” Wilcox said.
Wilcox hopes the Ardrey Kell High School student who posted the insensitive message has learned a valuable lesson. The superintendent believes the consequences of that post will haunt the student for a long time.
“I think if people look at the bigger picture they are going to realize that this young man has compromised himself down the road. If he had any aspirations of playing college basketball, I think those may have vanished as well. I think he’ll be forever scarred - almost that idea with a scarlet letter,” the superintendent said.
Wilcox says while dealing with the incident, people in the community knew how to lift his spirits. He says he was having breakfast Wednesday morning and a stranger came to him. The superintendent says that person commended him how he handled the Ardrey Kell situation and the job he is doing and paid for his breakfast.
“That meant a lot today,” Wilcox said. “Because it’s been a difficult week in a lot of ways.”
