CMS superintendent talks about race relations in schools

Wilcox says the district is trying to have students learn and appreciate other races. CMS is promoting students to take classes that celebrate diversity. There is a Latin History class that will be offered soon and currently an African American Studies is offered at Ardrey Kell. More than 3,000 students attend Ardrey Kell High School and the district says less than 70 Ardrey Kell students have taken the African American Studies class this school year. In the first semester 29 students enrolled and in the second semester 34 students are in the class. The latest CMS school diversity report shows 374 blacks attend Ardrey Kell HS compared to 1844 White students.