Charlotte 49ers Fall In Final Home Game of Season

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte hosted Rice in their final home game of the 2018-19 season at Halton Arena Wednesday night.
The 49ers would trail Rice 34-26 at halftime, but would open the 2nd half scoring the first 11 of 13 points. In the second half, Charlotte cut Rice’s lead to one point more than once over the final ten and half minutes of the game, but the 49ers were never able to regain the lead.
Senior Jon Davis would lead the way with 29 points, and teammates Milos Supica added 15 and Cooper Robb 13, but it wouldn’t be enough as Rice defeated Charlotte 79-70.
Charlotte will finish out their season with a trip to Houston, Texas on Saturday to face the Owls once more.
