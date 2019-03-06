WBTV among media coalition seeking to unseal search warrants in NC-9 investigation

“Moreover, the Clerk’s log (Exhibit D) plainly identifies that the two warrants that have been returned and sealed pertain to Leslie McCrae Dowless, yet the public is in the dark, left to speculate about what evidence there may or may not be of a crime by someone who is well known to be at the center of the State Board of Elections’ investigation into potential election fraud in North Carolina’s Ninth Congressional District and its vote to conduct a new election,” the petition said.