Updates released in search for missing Spencer man

SPENCER, NC (WBTV) - As the search for Rick Travis, the 66-year-old Spencer man who was last seen on February 11, continues, the Find Rick Travis Fund and Crime Stoppers have released new updates pertaining to the case.
In addition to the $1,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that would lead to the arrest of anyone involved if the disappearance was the result of criminal activity, the Find Rick Travis Fund is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the location or safe return of Travis.
In addition to the new reward, officials also stated that Travis was seen jogging north on the shoulder of the south bound lane of I-85 just north of Spencer at around 3:45 p.m. He was observed running at an unusually fast 8 minute per mile pace at the Jerusalem Baptist Church on Long’s Ferry Road towards I-85.
Drivers who frequent this stretch of road and have dash cameras are asked to check past video to see if they potentially have any footage of Mr. Travis while he was running in that area.
Anyone who sees Travis or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Spencer Police Department at 704-633-3574, or visit Crime Stoppers at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.
