Third arrest made on election-related crimes connected to NC-9 investigation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Two women have now been arrested on election-related crimes connected to the investigation into election fraud in North Carolina’s 9th District.
According to a release from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Caitlyn Croom was arrested Sunday around 11:30 a.m. in New Hanover County. On Tuesday, Tonia Marie Gordon was arrested arrested as well and charged with felonious obstruction of justice and possession of an absentee ballow.
Croom had previously been charged with conspiracy to commit felony obstruction of justice and possession of absentee ballot.
Croom and Gordon are two of four individuals who were indicted with McCrae Dowless for charges of illegally collecting absentee ballots related to the ongoing investigation into absentee ballot irregularities in Bladen County during the 2016 General Election and the 2018 Primary Election.
The other two individuals have not been arrested at this point, NCSBI says.
Those two individuals include Matthew Monroe Mathis and Rebecca Thompson.
A WBTV reporter visited the address for Croom last week, where her mother said that her daughter was in rehab. She said she wasn’t even aware her daughter was charged with a crime.
She said McCrae Dowless told Croom she would get paid for however many ballots she delivered. Regarding her daughter being indicted she said “I don’t think that’s fair because they didn’t know (it was illegal).”
