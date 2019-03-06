Temps start to climb, but so do rain chances, as we head toward the weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Today has been beautiful but chilly! Starting Thursday, we will climb back out of the 40s for highs. We won’t leave the cold air behind before reaching the mid 20s in the morning though.
After that, it will be a pretty nice day with highs in the mid 50s. On Friday, rain will start to move in again. We will still be in the low to mid 50s but most of the rain should hold off until the afternoon.
The weekend doesn’t look like a wash-out. Saturday will start out dry. Highs will be in the low 60s with rain arriving late in the afternoon. It will last into the night and wrap up on Sunday morning. Highs will reach the low 70s in the afternoon.
The start of next week will be pretty nice. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s and it should be dry.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.