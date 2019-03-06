“Spring” into Cabarrus County parks

Frank Liske (4001 Stough Rd., Concord) is the largest park in Cabarrus County. Patrons can choose from several passive and active features that span the park’s 238 acres. The centerpiece of the park is an old barn converted to a shelter that overlooks the park’s 10-acre lake. Families from across the region create lasting memories with weddings, reunions and birthday celebrations at the park’s many shelters. In the summer months, the park bustles with activity as teams compete on the four ball fields and eleven soccer fields. Visitors can also spend a quiet day fishing (license required), climb on a variety of age-specific playgrounds, play a round of disc golf, hit balls on the six lighted tennis courts or explore the 2 miles of walking trails and outdoor fitness equipment. Coming in April, families can ride paddleboats across the lake and play rounds of miniature golf.