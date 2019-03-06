“Spring” into Cabarrus County parks

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County: It’s that time of year—Camp T.N. Spencer, Frank Liske, Rob Wallace and Vietnam Veterans parks are operating extended hours. Now through October, Camp T.N. Spencer, Frank Liske, Rob Wallace and Vietnam Veterans park hours are Sunday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. In April, Frank Liske Park will operate Sunday – Saturday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
Each of the County’s four parks offers unique experiences for every level of activity.
Frank Liske (4001 Stough Rd., Concord) is the largest park in Cabarrus County. Patrons can choose from several passive and active features that span the park’s 238 acres. The centerpiece of the park is an old barn converted to a shelter that overlooks the park’s 10-acre lake. Families from across the region create lasting memories with weddings, reunions and birthday celebrations at the park’s many shelters. In the summer months, the park bustles with activity as teams compete on the four ball fields and eleven soccer fields. Visitors can also spend a quiet day fishing (license required), climb on a variety of age-specific playgrounds, play a round of disc golf, hit balls on the six lighted tennis courts or explore the 2 miles of walking trails and outdoor fitness equipment. Coming in April, families can ride paddleboats across the lake and play rounds of miniature golf.
Camp T.N. Spencer Park (3155 Foxford Rd., Concord) offers 50 acres of natural scenery that includes picnic shelters, a 1.5 mile trail, playground, volleyball court, six cabins, eight tent sites, three fishing ponds and horseshoe pits. The park’s feature attraction is a public pool, which opens Memorial Day weekend.Rob Wallace Park (12900 Bethel School Rd., Midland) is the newest county park and is a popular green space to enjoy the outdoors. The 143-acre park is a gift of its natural habitat with multi-use trails for biking and walking, bike skills area, fishing pier, boardwalk, playground and a shelter with picnic area. Drop a line in the lake for a catch-and-release day of fishing.
Named in 2014 in the honor of local Vietnam veterans, Vietnam Veterans Park (760 Orphanage Rd.) offers a relaxing place to get away and enjoy passive recreational activities. Surrounding the park’s beautiful lake are playgrounds, four picnic shelters, volleyball courts, basketball courts, horseshoe pits, nine-hole disc golf course, dog run and wetlands trail.
Please remember that feeding bread to park wildlife can have disastrous consequences on the animals and their environment. Each Cabarrus park has duck feeders located near the lakes. For $0.25, visitors get a handful of wildlife-friendly nibbles.
Cabarrus County also offers a wide-range of nature and educational programming for kids and groups. Registration for our popular spring and summer break camps is currently underway.
For more information on camp, educational activities and fitness classes, visitwww.cabarruscounty.us/register or call 704-920-3484.
Shelter, cabin and tent site reservations fill quickly. To reserve space at any of Cabarrus County’s four parks, call 704-920-3484 or visit www.cabarruscounty.us/reserve.
For general information on Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks department, visitwww.CabarrusCounty.us/alp or call 704-920-3484.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.