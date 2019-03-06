South Rowan Regional Library to host “Caring for the Caregiver” series in March

This four-part series is designed with the caregiver in mind, discussing needs and roles and providing information to help ensure a healthy balance for the well-being of caregivers and their loved ones. The series grew out of Stiles’ desire to help fill a community need: “There aren’t as many resources available for the caregiver who may not be a senior yet, may be a default caregiver of the family, may be working, or may be aging themselves,” she explained. “Without help, caregivers and loved ones can become overwhelmed and stressed, resulting in conflict and misunderstanding.”