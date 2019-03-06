South Rowan Regional Library to host “Caring for the Caregiver” series in March

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - – Whether you are one of the nearly 44 million caregivers who have offered unpaid care to another person in the past 12 months or are preparing for such a role in the future, Rowan Public Library’s “Caring for the Caregiver” series offers much-need tools, tips, and suggestions.
“Caring for the Caregiver” will be held every Monday in March at South Rowan Regional, located at 920 Kimball Rd. in China Grove. Each program runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is open to the public.
“Many caregivers are aging and often overextend themselves trying to do the best for a loved one by themselves. It is important that they know they are not alone,” said Paulette Stiles, South reference librarian and coordinator of the Caregiver series. “It is important to become aware and informed in order to save your sanity and better care for yourself and your loved one.”
This four-part series is designed with the caregiver in mind, discussing needs and roles and providing information to help ensure a healthy balance for the well-being of caregivers and their loved ones. The series grew out of Stiles’ desire to help fill a community need: “There aren’t as many resources available for the caregiver who may not be a senior yet, may be a default caregiver of the family, may be working, or may be aging themselves,” she explained. “Without help, caregivers and loved ones can become overwhelmed and stressed, resulting in conflict and misunderstanding.”
To combat this, Stiles designed the series to offer the caregiver support, advice, tips and tricks for keeping them and their loved one healthy, entertained and involved, and to make them aware of respite options to help manage the process. “The speakers, all elder care and nutrition professionals, offer caregivers insight, compassionate understanding of issues, and ideas and ways to manage stress and expectations of others,” said Stiles.
Partners for the series include Trinity Health Services, Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, N.C. Cooperative Extension, Healthy Rowan, Medicine Shoppe, and Trellis Supportive Care.
March 11 features “Nutrition with an Introduction to Mediterranean Cooking.” Healthy Rowan’s Alyssa Smith will offer tips on nutrition and exercise for caregivers and modifications for the elderly. Toi Degree, Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent with NC Cooperative Extension, will share tips, life hacks, and recipes from her “The Med Instead of Meds” class which advocates for Mediterranean-style cooking. Mediterranean style cooking offers benefits for those suffering diabetes, high blood pressure, and a variety of other health ailments and offers easy ways to provide healthy meals for both caregivers and their loved ones.
The March 18 program, “Advanced Topics,” focuses on medicines and features Teresa Casmus, managing pharmacist for Medicine Shoppe. Casmus will discuss tricks for managing medicines and supplements and understanding drug interactions.
The series concludes March 25 with “Hospice and Advanced Directives.” Trellis Supportive Care’s Abby Wall will explain what hospice is and when it will get involved. An instructional on advanced directives will be provided, and a notary will be present to offer their free services during the program.
Attendees are welcome to attend all four programs or only the ones most applicable to their interests. Space is limited, and registration is required. Reserve your seat by contacting Stiles at 704-216-7731 or Paulette.Stiles@rowancountync.
Stiles expressed hope that this four-part series is just the beginning. “There are a lot of topics I’d like to provide information about, including healthcare changes and how to best deal with changing economic circumstances,” Stiles said. “Hopefully, the engagement this March will pave the way for future caregiving programs.”
For more information about RPL, visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.
