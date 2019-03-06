Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Cleveland County man

CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Cleveland County man who police believe may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Allan Dale Fowler was last seen on Kim Drive in Grover, North Carolina. He is described as a 65-year-old man, 6′0″ tall weighing 130 pounds with black short hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve pullover with a grey short sleeve shirt and blue jeans.
His direction of travel is unknown. Deputies ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 704-484-4822.
