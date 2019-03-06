Security officer assaulted at hospital in Salisbury

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have charged a man they say assaulted a security officer in the Emergency Department at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
According to the report, Tevin Maurice Morgan, 27, was being treated in the Emergency Department on Tuesday afternoon. He told a nurse that he wanted a blanket, and then became agitated when it took longer than he expected to get it.
A security officer was called and was punched in the mouth by Morgan, according to the police report. Police officers arrived minutes later and arrested Morgan.
Morgan was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Bond was set at $20,000.
The officer was treated at the scene.
