Schools, business encouraged to practice severe weather safety plan during Severe Weather Preparedness Week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina, and schools and businesses will take part in weather awareness and drills to help better prepare for severe weather.
The National Weather Service and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety will be providing information through the safety campaign.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management encourages schools, businesses, and residences to take part in the statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday, March 6 at 9:30 a.m. The National Weather Service will send a test alarm through the State Emergency Alert System and local radio broadcasters.
Participants should practice their severe weather safety plan and seek shelter for a few minutes as if a tornado was coming.
- Emergency officials recommend residents use the following tornado safety tips:
- Know the terms: Tornado Watch means a tornado is possible. A Tornado Warning means a tornado has been spotted, take shelter immediately.
- Know where the nearest safest room is, such as a basement or interior room and away from windows and go there immediately if you hear or see a tornado.
- If driving, you should leave your vehicle immediately to seek safety in an adequate structure. Do not try to outrun a tornado in your vehicle, and do not stop under an overpass or bridge.
- If you are outdoors and shelter is not available, take cover in a low lying flat area. Watch out for flying debris.
- Following a storm, wear sturdy shoes, long sleeves and gloves when walking on or near debris and be aware of exposed nails or broken glass.
- Be aware of damaged power or gas lines and electrical systems that may cause fires, electrocution or explosions.
