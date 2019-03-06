Rowan Rescue Squad chief suspended, interim chief announced

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Eddie Cress, the head of the Rowan County Rescue Squad has been suspended temporarily, according to Rowan County Manager Aaron Church.
The suspension was put into place during a meeting of the Board of Directors on Tuesday night.
“The Rescue Squad Board of Directors placed Chief Eddie Cress on Administrative Leave for 60 days on March 5, 2019 and entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Rowan County to be the management entity for the Rescue Squad for 60 days," Church wrote in an email to WBTV. “Rowan County Manager Aaron Church appointed Chris Soliz the Emergency Services Chief to act as the Interim Chief.”
Chief Soliz stated, “we will provide management of daily operations without change to services.”
The reason for the suspension was not given, and no additional details were released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.