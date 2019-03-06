Police searching for missing elderly man

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a man whose family says they have not seen him in more than a month.
Henry Hughes Brown, 77, was reported missing on Feb. 19, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor. But Brown’s family told police they last saw him on Feb. 1, Pryor said.
He is 5′4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a blue striped shirt and black shoes. His only known health problem, family members say, is high blood pressure.
Police have entered him into the The National Crime Information Center database as a missing person.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. J Glenn at 843-740-5894 or via email at jglenn@northcharleston.org.
