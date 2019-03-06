Marching back into January-like temperatures with wall-to-wall sunshine

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - With a modifying area of Arctic high pressure in control of our weather, we’ve marched right back to January-like weather. We’re starting in the low to mid 20s this morning and despite wall to wall sunshine, afternoon readings will only make it back to the mid 40s, well-below average for this time of the year.
We’ll be cold again tonight, with lows dipping back into the 20s for most WBTV area neighborhoods before we rebound to the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies on Thursday.
Looking ahead to Friday, the day may start out dry but rain chances will increase as the day unfolds. Highs on Friday will be in the chilly mid 50s again.
The weekend looks to be warmer. Highs Saturday will be in the 60s before we jump into the lower 70s on Sunday. But it’s not all good news regarding our weekend forecast. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and rain chances will increase late in the day. The rain could be heavy overnight before it wraps up on Sunday morning. With any luck, the sky will clear out some behind the rain and the afternoon looks to be pleasantly warm, so not all bad news!
Have a great hump day!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.