Marching back into January-like temperatures with wall-to-wall sunshine

The weekend looks to be warmer. Highs Saturday will be in the 60s before we jump into the lower 70s on Sunday. But it’s not all good news regarding our weekend forecast. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and rain chances will increase late in the day. The rain could be heavy overnight before it wraps up on Sunday morning. With any luck, the sky will clear out some behind the rain and the afternoon looks to be pleasantly warm, so not all bad news!