Man with multiple outstanding warrants arrested in Charlotte for January armed robbery

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Statesville Police, with the assistance of US Marshals, arrested a Charlotte man on Tuesday and served him with warrants from several nearby jurisdictions.
Justin Neil Jones, 25, was identified as a suspect in a January 7 armed robbery at a men’s clothing store in Statesville. Local authorities obtained a warrant for his arrest in connection with the robbery on February 21 and have since worked with US Marshalls to locate him.
Jones had outstanding warrants from Cabarrus and Gaston Counties at the time of his arrest as well.
Jones was arrested in Charlotte and transported to the Iredell County Jail where he was formally charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and injury/damage to personal property.
No further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.