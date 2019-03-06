Kannapolis man killed in motorcycle accident on Highway 152

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A Kannapolis man was killed in a motorcycle accident, according to a report from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
28-year-old Patrick John Gainey of Kannapolis was riding east on Highway 152 near Rockwell just after 11:00 pm on Tuesday. Gainey crossed the centerline and ran off the road.
The motorcycle struck a garbage can and several wooden posts before stopping.
Troopers say it appears to have been a single vehicle accident involving only Gainey and his motorcycle.
No additional details were released.
