Kannapolis man killed in motorcycle accident on Highway 152
March 6, 2019 at 1:22 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 1:22 PM

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A Kannapolis man was killed in a motorcycle accident, according to a report from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

28-year-old Patrick John Gainey of Kannapolis was riding east on Highway 152 near Rockwell just after 11:00 pm on Tuesday. Gainey crossed the centerline and ran off the road.

The motorcycle struck a garbage can and several wooden posts before stopping.

Troopers say it appears to have been a single vehicle accident involving only Gainey and his motorcycle.

No additional details were released.

