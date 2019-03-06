Kannapolis is “Jazzing up” Sunday afternoons in May

Originally from New York, Andre Ferreri is a self-taught guitarist who began playing at the age of nine. Andre started playing Jazz, R&B, and Top 40 music during his high school years, he then continued his studies in music composition and arranging at Berklee College of Music in Boston. His musical style was greatly influenced by many of the rock and roll legends of the time as well as jazz greats Joe Pass, Hank Garland, Wes Montgomery, Pat Martino and George Benson. Andre’s signature style combines the sound and energy of rock with improvisational jazz. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania but raised in Georgia, Dawn considers herself a northerner with a southern heart! She attributes her versatility and skill to sing other genres to her classical training. Singing everything from classical to jazz, and musical theater to gospel she thrives on challenging herself to grow as a musician, and making connections with others beyond the words and notes on the page.