Former Burke Narcotics Task Force leader pleads guilty to embezzlement

MORGANTON, NC (WBTV) - Former Burke County Sheriff’s Lieutenant and Narcotics Task Force supervisor pleaded guilty on Wednesday to stealing more than $13,000 of task force money.
Jody Price was fired a few days after the money was discovered missing in march, 2018. Authorities believe the thefts began in August of 2017 after Price’s wife lost her job. The money that was taken was not cash that had been seized in drug operations, instead, it was money budgeted for drug operations. Price, as Task Force Leader, would have checks made out to him to cash and disperse to agents working in the field. Prosecutors say Price kept some for himself.
After an SBI investigation, he was indicted last year on a felony charge of Embezzlement by a Government Employee. Price was given a 13-month suspended sentence and ordered to repay the money.
Sheriff Steve Whisenant says it was a tough for his deputies to deal with. “The public has to trust their local law enforcement,” and added, “we can’t let it taint this Sheriff’s office.”
