Former Burke Narcotics Task Force leader pleads guilty to embezzlement

Jody Price was fired a few days after the money was discovered missing in march, 2018. Authorities believe the thefts began in August of 2017 after Price’s wife lost her job. The money that was taken was not cash that had been seized in drug operations, instead, it was money budgeted for drug operations. Price, as Task Force Leader, would have checks made out to him to cash and disperse to agents working in the field. Prosecutors say Price kept some for himself.