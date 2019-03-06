Forever Family: Meet Jonathan

That is what Forever Family is all about. That is why this day with Jonathan is so important to each of us. Discovering something about him that you may not read in a profile on an adoption site so that you can put more pieces together as the viewer to see the whole picture. This is a picture of a beautiful 11 year old boy waiting to be home. I hope that image will soon be a reality where Jonathan will again be outside, but this time he will be throwing the frisbee as he runs next to the family dog in his yard.