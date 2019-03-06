Firefighter Josh Earley died 16 years ago today after being injured fighting a house fire

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC - Sixteen years ago today, Harrisburg firefighter Josh Earley died after being hurt while fighting a house fire on March 4. Today on Facebook, Early was remembered in an emotional post published here with permission of the Harrisburg Fore Department:
Today we celebrate our friend and brother. After the fire on March 4th, Josh was transferred to the Burn Center in Chapel Hill. Firefighter Earley remained in critical condition until March 6 when he succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the age of 23, 16 years ago today.
A procession of over 100 fire trucks escorted our fallen brother back home from Chapel Hill. Overpasses and intersections were blocked from Chapel Hill all the way to the funeral home in Albemarle.
During this procession, several emergency workers saluted on overpasses along Interstate 85, citizens stopped working and school students left classes to step outside as the procession passed by to pay their respects to Josh. The procession stopped at Harrisburg’s firehouse where Harrisburg firefighters stood at attention and saluted.
As the procession left we and we embraced each other and we wept.
An estimated 3,000 people waited in line for up to four hours to pay their respects to Firefighter Josh B. Earley and his family at Hartsell Funeral Home in Midland on March 8.
The funeral was held on March 9 at Bethel United Methodist Church in Midland. Hundreds of people who were touched by Josh gathered to see him laid to rest. The church was packed inside with standing room only and some still had to stand outside and listen to the services.
Charlotte Fire Battalion Chief Mike Wilson reflected on memories about Firefighter Josh B. Earley. Chief Wilson said “Earley loved every aspect of being a fireman and performed his duties well. He lived it and breathed it.”
As the services came to an end emotions ran high as Chief Wilson officially relieved Josh from his duties by saying “Firefighter Josh B. Earley, you are officially and honorably relieved of duty. Well done, son. Take up and go home.”
Earley's casket was placed on the back of Charlotte Fire Department Engine 27 and followed by hundreds of uniformed firefighters. The only sounds heard were the bagpipes playing. When the engine company came to a stop beside the burial site people gathered around for a short graveside service, where Taps was played. Earley's parents were presented with a folded American flag.
Overcome by emotion, everyone cried as his mother placed her hands on the casket and said, “I love you, Josh, and I’ll see you in heaven.”
Josh was born on January 18, 1979 in Mecklenburg County. He grew up in Midland. Josh started as a volunteer firefighter at the age of 16 with Flowes Store Fire Department and Midland Fire & Rescue, before joining Harrisburg Fire & Rescue as a part-time employee.
Josh graduated from Central Cabarrus High School in 1997. He went on to college and obtained his associates degree in fire science. Josh was hired by the Charlotte Fire Department and graduated from the fire academy in early 2001.
Josh B. Earley was one of the finest men you would ever meet. He was truly a hero that paid the ultimate sacrifice as a firefighter. His family at the firehouse will never forget him and will carry his memory in their hearts forever.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.