Fans, superintendent sound off on controversies surrounding high school basketball game

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Dozens of people were turned away from a sold out basketball game Tuesday night at Vance High School in Charlotte. Crowds packed the gymnasium for the big playoff game between the West Charlotte and Ardrey Kell men’s basketball teams. While many were eager to watch a competitive game, most fans seemed to be aware of the ‘off the court’ issues that have grabbed the headlines ahead of the game.
WBTV reported Monday night that the West Charlotte team had earned the right to host the game, but because of limited space at their home gym, the game was being moved. Then early Monday morning, news broke that an Ardrey Kell player had been suspended for using racial slurs on social media.
Many fans who spoke with WBTV Tuesday night were upset that they couldn’t get in the gym even after the relocation of the game.
“We were there for about 20 to 30 minutes in line and it wasn’t moving and somebody posted the sold-out sign on the window,” explained West Charlotte fan Kerrick Faulkner.
West Charlotte fan Aaron Jones was also left out in the cold. He said he didn’t think that changing the venue was fair to begin with.
“I don’t think it’s fair to the West Charlotte athletes cause I mean they worked all year for that and for them to have the home game switched over, I don’t think it really made too much sense,” said Jones.
Some fans said that if the game had to be moved for size purposes, it should have been moved to a gym much larger than the one at Vance.
“If that was the issue, then it should have been moved to a bigger arena. I don’t really think that this school is that much larger than west Charlotte’s gym,” said West Charlotte fan Renae Davidson.
Ardrey Kell student Luke Langan agreed that West Charlotte deserved the home game.
“I think if they won the home game, they deserve the home game, but if you want to get a bigger crowd in here, you have to get a bigger stadium,” said Langan.
Most fans who talked to WBTV Tuesday night had also heard about the Ardrey Kell player who had been suspended for using a racial slur on social media.
“He’s old enough to know right from wrong. He knew exactly what he was doing,” said West Charlotte alum Gia Royster.
The player’s actions aren’t being defended by his classmates either.
“Oh it was one hundred percent dumb. He shouldn’t have said it in the first place,” stated Ardrey Kell student Robbie Eudy.
Prior to the beginning of the game Tuesday, the CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox spoke to reporters about what had transpired concerning the racial slur.
“We gotta help our kids understand that it’s never okay for them to use some of these terms that are denigrating,” said Wilcox. “I think we have to say to other kids, you don’t have to react every time you’re provoked.”
The superintendent also addressed the location issue surrounding the game.
“We need to have venues that can accommodate all of our kids and the people that want to support them,” said Wilcox.
