Dog euthanized, investigation into deadly attack continues

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - A family is trying to raise funds to bury a six-month-old boy after that child was mauled to death by a boxer/pitbull mix that belonged to the babysitter. It happened Tuesday afternoon in Salisbury.
The incident happened at a house in the 700 block of Wilson Road. Six-month-old Jacari Long was staying here with a babysitter and with the babysitter’s dog.
That dog, named King, is a four-year-old boxer/pitbull mix, according to police.
At some point, the babysitter left Jacari in a car seat in the living room to go out to the car, when she came back, the dog was attacking Jacari.
“Rowan County 911 advised us that a child had been bitten by a dog," said Lt. Greg Beam of the Salisbury Police Department.
The child’s mother and the babysitter rushed Jacari to the hospital in Salisbury, he was airlifted to a trauma center in Winston-Salem, but died a short time after arriving.
“We just always need to be mindful when leaving toddlers or babies alone with any breed of animal, especially dogs," said Dr. Rebekah Julian of the Lazy 5 Vets Animal Hospital.
While not speaking specifically about this case, Dr. Julian says bringing a very young child into a home with a dog can be dangerous and recommends finding out from a veterinarian the proper way to make that introduction.
“Animals can become very fearful and fear is the number reason for animal aggression, for any breed of dog," Dr. Julian added.
No charges have been filed. Police say they’ve been talking to neighbors, wanting to find out more about the dog and how it has behaved in the past.
“Detectives were doing follow up investigations this morning, interviewing some of the neighbor to confirm that this was not a vicious dog or they had no other problems with the dog in the neighborhood," Lt. Beam added.
Jacari’s family has established a Go Fund Me page for help with funeral expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/jacari-long-funeral-and-memorialutm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_dn_cpgnstaticsmall_r&fbclid=IwAR1LjDDxu1kOwfeRholh9BYiYOHzLIEXGwOxsmEekPSD2vCfkgkbhEXetIU
