Cold air keeps temperatures chilly throughout the region overnight

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The cold front that ignited all the deadly severe weather this past weekend is gone, but the cold air behind continues to intrude the southeast US. A Freeze Warning is in effect through Wednesday morning for Lancaster and Chesterfield counties in SC, and a Wind Chill Advisory for our mountain counties is also in effect overnight for wind chills as low as 10 below zero. Be careful venturing out overnight in the high country.
Cold air often means dry air and that’s the case again this time as we’ll see mainly sunny skies through Thursday as temperatures begin to rebound for the second half of the week. Weak weather systems will cut through the region starting on Friday and that will prompt us to put showers back in the forecast from Friday through Sunday morning. I don’t see any total washouts at this point, but anyone with outdoor plans should keep up with the forecast for sure.
If you’re a fan of mild weather, highs over the weekend will return to the 60s, perhaps making a run toward 70 by late Sunday.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
