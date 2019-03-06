The City of Kannapolis seeks input on new parks

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Department is in the process of planning for two new city parks.
The westside park will be located off N.C. 73 near Christ the King Catholic High School. This 45 acre park would be for rectangular and diamond sports such as soccer, baseball, softball, and football. Join us to share your ideas for this park, drop-in from 6:30-8 p.m., on March 19, at Stewart-Haas Racing, 6001 Haas Way.
The eastside park will be in the Lake Fisher area of the City on 33 acres. Preliminary ideas for this park could be amenities such as lakefront walking trails, a playground, a dog park, ropes course, a splash pad, paddle boats and shelters. Please join us, drop-in from 6:30-8 p.m., March 26, at Kannapolis City Hall to give us your input.
You can also provide us with your ideas for both parks by taking this short survey -https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/eastsidepark.
The City plans to apply for grants to help pay for the construction of the parks and construction would begin in 2022 if funding is secured.
