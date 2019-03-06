Chick-fil-A announces reopening of south Charlotte location

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Arboretum Chick-fil-A will be reopening Thursday after temporarily closing for renovations.
The Chick-fil-A on Pineville-Matthews Road was recently rebuilt as the chain works to reinvest in its existing restaurants to increase capacity and enhance customer experience.
The chain opened its first Harrisburg location in February and they are expected to open two locations in Albemarle and on Prosperity Church Road within the next five weeks.
The restaurant chain says they are working to expand in the Charlotte market.
