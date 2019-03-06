Charlotte mayor to meet with President Trump at White House Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump at the White House Wednesday for the inaugural meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board.
The Board “will provide advice and recommendations to the interagency National Council for the American Worker on ways to encourage the private sector and educational institutions to combat the skills crisis by investing in and increasing demand-driven education, training, and re-training, including training through apprenticeships and work-based learning opportunities," according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.
The meeting, which will be streamed live online, is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
Mayor Lyles is the only city mayor on the 27-member Board, which consists of CEO’s, company presidents and governors. The Board is co-chaired by Ivanka Trump and Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.
