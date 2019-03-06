Car slams through wall into Cotswold Bojangles’ seating area, person seriously injured

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A car slammed into the Bojangles in Cotswold Wednesday morning and seriously injured one person according to MEDIC.
The person injured was rushed to the hospital according to Charlotte Fire Public Information Officer Jackie Gilmore.
According to WBTV Photojournalist Troy Bowlby, the car went off Randolph Road, drove through bushes and ended up smashing through the side of the restaurant into the seating area.
The Bojangles has been deemed ‘unsafe’ and will be closed for the time being.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.