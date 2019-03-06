Car slams through wall into Cotswold Bojangles’ seating area, person seriously injured

Car slams through wall into Cotswold Bojangles’ seating area, person seriously injured
Car slams into Cotswold Bojangles, one person serious injured (Troy Bowlby / WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 6, 2019 at 10:15 AM EST - Updated March 6 at 10:37 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A car slammed into the Bojangles in Cotswold Wednesday morning and seriously injured one person according to MEDIC.

The person injured was rushed to the hospital according to Charlotte Fire Public Information Officer Jackie Gilmore.

The Bojangles has been deemed ‘unsafe’ and will be closed for the time being. (Troy Bowlby / WBTV)
The Bojangles has been deemed ‘unsafe’ and will be closed for the time being. (Troy Bowlby / WBTV)

According to WBTV Photojournalist Troy Bowlby, the car went off Randolph Road, drove through bushes and ended up smashing through the side of the restaurant into the seating area.

The Bojangles has been deemed ‘unsafe’ and will be closed for the time being.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.