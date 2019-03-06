Cabarrus County Schools announces Career Connection Day event

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Coming up on Tuesday, March 19, the Cabarrus County Career Connections Day is no ordinary career fair.
It is an interactive hands-on day where students can explore potential careers, interact with local employers and hear dynamic speakers prepare them for the workforce.
High school juniors from both Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools will be invited to attend this event that will help them see their future and prepare them for it.
It’s taking place from 8:00 am until noon on March 19 at the Cabarrus Arena & Events center, 4751 Highway 49 in Concord.
