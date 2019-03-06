Billionaire Boom! Panthers owner slides down 2019 Forbes billionaires list

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - New Panthers owner David Tepper made the Forbes Billionaires list again this year, making him one of the richest people in the world in 2019.
But this year, Tepper is no longer at the top of that list like he was just one year ago.
Tepper was ranked the 118th richest person in the world on the most recent addition of Forbes’ billionaires list. Last year, he was ranked #38 in the world and in elite company - ahead of Charles Schwab and 14 spots away from Elon Musk.
This year he’s having a hard time sniffing Elon’s musk.
According to Forbes, both the number of billionaires and their total wealth shrank in 2019, “proving that even the wealthiest are not immune to economic forces and weak stock markets.” Forbes research turned up 2,153 billionaires, 55 fewer than a year ago.
But that’s not the case in North and South America.
Forbes’ article highlights the surge of billionaires in both continents saying “there are now a record 607 [billionaires] in the U.S. That includes 14 of the world’s 20 richest.”
Tepper’s maintained his wealth from 2018 to 2019. His net worth the last two years has held at $11.6 billion.
Jeff Bezos ($131 billion) ranks number 1 in the world, followed by Bill Gates ($96.5 billion) and Warren Buffet ($82.5 billion). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg ($62.3 billion) is eighth on the list, one spot ahead of Michael Bloomberg ($55.5 billion).
Click here to view the full Forbes Billionaires list.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.