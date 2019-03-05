Winter hits back, deep freeze in the mountains

BANNER ELK, NC (WBTV) - After a week of warmth and rain, cold temperatures returned to the North Carolina mountains Tuesday. Morning lows in many places were in single digits with temperatures staying in the 20’s at best, during the day.
“It is just cold,” said one man in Boone as he hurried from his truck to a restaurant. Forecasters say the deep freeze cold snap will continue for a couple of days with warmer weather returning by the weekend. Long range forecasts show cold weather may make a return visit at the middle of the month.
For ski areas, it’s exactly the kind of weather they needed. The sub freezing temperatures allowed more snow-making and virtually guarantees the resorts that want to stay open until the last weekend of March will be able to do so.
