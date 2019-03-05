What texting and driving can really cost you

MARION, IL (KFVS) - On Aug. 21, 2015, Jim Hood said he got the phone call that every parent dreads receiving. He learned his daughter, Lacy Kay, was killed in a car accident. Now, he’s trying to turn that tragedy into something good.
Hood talked about his daughter the way almost every parent wants to see their child.
“She was a great kid," he said. "She was a straight A student. She was good at everything she did. Everybody would talk about her. It was just exciting and nobody could wait to see what she was gonna do with her life.”
Some time after the crash, Hood was given Lacy Kay’s F-150, where it remained on his property for a while. Now, he is teaming with Illinois State Police, to spread the message that texting and driving is not something to be taken lightly and could cost you everything.
Hood alongside some of his employees, welded the pieces of the truck back together to make it look like a whole vehicle again. It’s still a warped vehicle and shows the devastation of the crash, but now it’s in one whole piece on the back of a trailer. Included, are pictures of Lacy Kay along with an obituary.
The plan is to take the truck to high schools so students can see what can happen if they don’t put their phone down behind the wheel.
“I wanted to do something good with the tragedy and this is the best thing I could think of,” Hood said.
Right now, it’s at the Williamson County Pavilion as part of Traffic Safety Days, where students spend time learning about different dangers on the road.
ISP Trooper Greg Miller said this powerful display will help get the point across much better.
“I think for the teenagers, this is gonna put it in reality for them,” he said. "We can sit here and talk to them all day, but this is a reality. This is something they can see hands on. Look at it. And see that this was a student their age.”
However, he hopes that more than just high school students listen when they bring it around.
“There’s just as many adults anymore that can’t seem to get from point A to point B where if their device goes off, they have to look at it.”
Hood said he feels a sense of relief parting with Lacy Kay’s truck, and hopes that the message it provides prevents some other parent from feeling the pain he knows all too well.
“You don’t ever get over it,” he said, “you just learn how to live with it. I just don’t want this to happen to anyone else and I think this is gonna raise some tremendous awareness.”
