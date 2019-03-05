Two pets perish in Salisbury house fire

A cat and dog died in a house fire in Salisbury on Tuesday. (Source: Salisbury Fire Department)
By David Whisenant | March 5, 2019 at 8:02 AM EST - Updated March 5 at 8:02 AM

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Two family pets died in a house fire in Salisbury on Tuesday morning.

According to the Salisbury Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire at a home in the 500 block of Grove Street at around 12:30 am.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire quickly. Two people were able to safely escape the fire, but a cat and a dog died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The American Red Cross is helping the family.

