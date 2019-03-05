Raleigh man charged after KKK hoods placed on Capitol Confederate monument

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A 42-year-old Raleigh man was arrested after State Capitol Police said he put KKK hoods on a Confederate monument in downtown Raleigh, court documents show.
Jonathan Alan Williams was arrested Monday morning and charged with misdemeanor littering not greater than 15 lbs, an arrest warrant shows.
The document says Williams used white bed sheets to make the KKK hoods and placed them on a Confederate monument on the Capitol grounds.
The statue, erected on June 10, 1914, is a monument to the North Carolina Women of the Confederacy. The monument was the first in the state to honor the women of the Civil War era, according to a UNC database.
The hoods were found after groups clashed on Saturday over the monuments.
The incident is the latest in a string involving Confederate statues. Protestors toppled a Confederate monument in Durham in August 2017. The “Silent Sam” statue on UNC’s campus was brought down just over a year later.
Williams is scheduled to appear in court April 8.
